A healthy breakfast makes the beginning of your day good and gives you energy throughout the day.

A healthy breakfast prevents you from consuming unnecessary calories for lunch. But we often make mistakes with regards to breakfast that results in an increase in weight.

In a recent study, it has been revealed that food intake at breakfast can affect your weight loss diet.

Weight loss tips

Breakfast is very important for our body. If we have a healthy breakfast, it can help us lose weight. Skipping breakfast or eating unhealthy food for breakfast can lead to increase in weight. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, people who eat a balanced diet for breakfast lose 7% weight. Therefore, we must eat a healthy breakfast every day.

Protein

Protein is an important part of a weight loss diet. Protein gives the body energy to work for the rest of the day. For protein, you can have eggs, nuts or seeds in your breakfast.

Sweet

Studies have also revealed that sweet delicacies increase weight and add extra calories to your food. So avoid eating sweet and savoury dishes for breakfast.

Drink juice

Fruit or vegetable juices are full of fiber and are considered very good for the body. But if you only have juice for breakfast, then you may feel hungry again. And this can cause weight gain. So always consume juice with some low calorie food for breakfast.

Consuming caffeine

Do not consume caffeinated beverages for breakfast as these also help in increasing weight. Therefore, instead of coffee, you can choose healthy options like shakes, smoothies or freshly squeezed fruit juice.