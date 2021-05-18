Smartphone has become a necessity. Amidst the lockdown, smartphones help us do some many things just by staying at home. It has made our lives easy.

Not only is it used to stay in touch, but is also used for professional as well as for entertainment purposes. This is the reason people often fall short of a phone’s battery. Due to this, the battery life of phones is reduced quickly.

We have to charge our phones again and again. Many times the phone battery drains very quickly even after hours of charging. In such a situation, here are few tips to increase the battery life of the phone.

1– Use original charger: To protect the phone battery and to run for a long time always charge your smartphone with original charger. If you charge the phone with another or local charger, then it affects your phone’s battery. By doing this continuously, the battery of your phone gets damaged. So use the charger that comes with the phone.

2– Charge the phone by removing the cover: We use cover to protect the phone from being damaged. But by charging the phone with a cover, the phone heats up quickly. Many times, the charging pin cannot be plugged in properly. Please charge it only after removing the cover.

3– Charge immediately when there is 20 percent battery: At times we are careless about the charging of the phone. We do not charge the phone until it switches itself off. But do you know that doing so has a adverse effect on the battery of the phone. If you want to maintain the battery of your phone properly, then one should phone charging only if you have 20 percent battery left.

4– Do not use fast charging apps: Many times we download fast charging apps to save the phone’s battery. They keep running in the background of the phone. This may charge you quickly, but the battery also runs out soon. These third-party apps that save battery have a lot of pressure on the battery.

5– Do charge for the whole night: Many times we put our phone in charging at night and let it throughout the night. It should not be done at all. This affects the battery of your smartphone and the battery of the phone can also deteriorate quickly. So do not put your phone into charging for too long.