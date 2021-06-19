Do you feel lethargic all the time? If so, it’s time to get rid of this feeling! While it is normal to feel sluggish on some occasions, feeling tired and lethargic every day is not a great experience and can hamper your productivity and effectiveness. It can be due to certain lifestyle habits or an imbalanced diet. So, whatever may be the reason, it is better to adapt to some changes in your lifestyle so that your energy level can rise and you can get rid of this lethargy. Here are some ways to make you feel energised and excited.

Limit caffeine intake: We often overlook our daily caffeine intake. Caffeine is present in drinks such as tea, coffee, energy drinks and excessive dosage can lead to lethargy. It can also affect sleep patterns and lower energy levels. Hence, limit caffeine intake to fight fatigue.

Follow a sleep schedule: When you don’t have a fixed sleeping schedule, eventually your sleep may get disturbed and this can make you feel tired and lethargic the next day. So when it comes to sleep, make sure to follow the routine.

Get regular exercise: Involve your body in some or other form of physical activity and rotate it. Exercise increases blood circulation and helps you feel energetic and active. It also increases metabolism and improves your mood.

Take frequent breaks: Are you not taking frequent breaks and spending time on your favourite work? Constant work can hinder productivity instead of enhancing it. Your brain needs to re-energise and for this, you should take a break from boring and monotonous everyday tasks. So take a break and indulge in some fun activities every now and then to stay active.