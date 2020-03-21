It is perfectly normal for every human being to have a mole or two in the body. But very few people know that these small marks also have their own meaning.

Moles present on the body are very important in ‘Samudrika Shastra’ because through moles you can find out about your partner’s behaviour.

Let us find out what moles mean and what they signify.

A woman or man who has a mole on right side of the lips will experience a loving relationship. Such people support their partners while the opposite happens when it is on the left side.

The person who has a mole or scar on the left side of their chest is more likely to get married at an older age. Such persons are sensual. They are also prone to heart disease.

According to ‘Samudrika Shastra’, the person who has a mole mark on the right side of his chest will get a rich, beautiful and worthy life partner. Such people love their partners and take care of their most trivial problems.

A person who has a mole mark on his lower lips is fond of eating and drinking. Such individuals achieve special success in their respective fields. According to ‘Samudrika Shastra’, such a person has more work sense and gets attracted towards the opposite sex.