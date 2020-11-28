Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam turns a year older today. She came to prominence after starring in a series of Fair & Lovely commercials.

The actress made her debut in Hindi cinema with the super hit film Vicky Donor. Here are five interesting things related to her life.

Those who have worked with Yami often say that she likes to listen to everything clearly and directly. She has an opinion on everything and she is also very conscious about her views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Yami was studying law in Chandigarh before appearing in films. Not only this, Yami wanted to become an IAS officer. Yami is associated with all kinds of social work. One of these is to promote organic farming. Yami has also built a greenhouse in Himachal Pradesh by purchasing land and there she also organizes organic farming.

She often visits the greenhouse as soon as she gets time off from shooting. Yami believes that it is not necessary to go to the gym for fitness. She promotes exercising in the open. Yami, who exercises in the open, with the help of her trainer, has kept a complete schedule for this.

Yami is also a trained pole dancer. Pole dancing helped her a lot to maintain fitness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Even if Yami goes abroad, she does not forget to bring Indian tea as she is a tea lover and in every hotel, she makes only the tea she takes with her.

On professional front, as of October 2020, she appeared in the film Ginny Weds Sunny opposite Vikrant Massey directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan, which is available for streaming on Netflix.