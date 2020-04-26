Mumbai: Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee made a mark in Hindi and Bengali cinema with her varied performances.

Chatterjee made her film debut in the Bengali hit Balika Badhu in 1967 and debuted as a heroin in Hindi cinema with Anuraag in 1972.

She was born and brought up in Kolkata. She has appeared in films like Angoor, Manzil and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. She has shared screen with fine actors like Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Vinod Mehra.

She was the sixth highest paid actress in Hindi films. Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 2 January 2019. Her father Prantosh Chattopadhyaya was in the Indian Army and her grandfather was a judge.

She married producer Jayanta Mukherjee. The couple has two daughters – Payal and Megha. She started working in Hindi films only after marriage. Her daughter Payal sadly passed away 13 December 2019.

Moushumi used to do many emotional scenes with ease and for this she did not even use glycerin. In an interview, Moushumi said that she used to cry in scenes without glycerin because she always gets deeply immersed in the story.