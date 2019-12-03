Mumbai: Konkona Sen Sharma is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry for few of her outstanding performances. The actress who has received two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards celebrates her birthday today as she turns 40.

Konkona started acting since childhood. Let’s know some interesting facts about her life…

Konkona was born 3 December 1979 to Mukul Sharma (a science writer and journalist) and Aparna Sen (an actress and film director).

She has a degree in English from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, which she received in 2001. She was a student of the Modern High School for Girls, Calcutta, as well as the Calcutta International School.

Konkana made her film debut as a child artist in the Bengali film Indira (1983). In 2000, she made her adult debut in the Bengali film Ek Je Aachhe Kanya, in which she played a negative character. The film was a super hit and Konkona earned praise from all quarters for her work. In 2002, Konkona starred in famous filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh’s film Titli.

The film also featured Konkana’s mother Aparna Sen opposite superstar Mithun Chakraborty. Her personal life was full of ups and downs. During the shooting of the film Aaja Nachle, she met actor Ranvir Shorey and fell in love with each other. Reports of affair were buzzing in the B-town.

In 2010, Konkona married her co-actor boyfriend Ranvir Shorey in a private ceremony, after dating for a long time. In 2011, she had given birth to a baby boy. This made everyone suspicious that she was pregnant before marriage. Many people believe that she had such a quick marriage because of the fact that she was pregnant before marriage.

In early June, 2017, actor Ranvir Shorey announced his separation from wife of five years and it was a mutual one. They still remain friends and share the custody of their son.

Konkona starred in English-language film Mr. and Mrs. Iyer which garnered her National Award for Best Actress of that year for that film. In 2005, Konkona played a journalist in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Page 3 and the film also received the National Award. Her role of a smart journalist drew praise and she became a more familiar face amongst the movie buffs.