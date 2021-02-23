Mumbai: Salman Khan and Bhagyashree debuted in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Maine Pyar Kiya. The film was also one of the top-grossing films in the 1980s and is considered to be an iconic film in the same category as Kabhi Kabhi (1996) and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995). But, did you know Salman was first rejected for the lead role?

Yes … It is said that many well-known faces auditioned for this film at that time. These included artists like Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Tijori and Salman Khan’s name was also in the list. But you will be surprised to know that Salman Khan was rejected for the role of Prem first. Because he was very thin in appearance. But in the second audition he bagged the role. And that’s how the industry got superstar Salman Khan.

At the same time, another special thing related to Salman Khan is that this film released in the year 1989 proved to be a big hit. People loved the simplicity of Suman. And, Salman had also become a superstar overnight through this film. Despite this, he did not get any work after this film. Rather, he was unemployed for a year. If media reports are to be believed, Salman’s father, writer Salim Khan posted an advertisement in a newspaper about his son’s acting capabilities, after which Salman started getting movie offers.