Taking care of clothes in monsoon is no less than a challenge. Although, rain showers entice everyone, but this weather also come with disadvantage like smell of clothes after one is wet.

Due to the excessively humid environment of this season, clothes start smelling quickly. Sometimes the smell makes it difficult to wear used clothes. The reason behind the problem is the growth of bacteria.

In such a situation, wearing smelly clothes also increases the risk of skin diseases. If you are also facing this problem, then by following some tips, you can remove the odor of clothes.

Simple steps to take care of clothes in monsoon season:

Daily cleaning: – Never store sweaty clothes. Daily cleaning is very important. If you collect such clothes or keep them in the cupboard without cleaning, then other clothes will also start smelling.

Use Vinegar & Baking Soda:– If the clothes smell bad after washing during the rainy days, then one should use baking soda or to remove the smell. To see a clear difference, use baking soda or vinegar with detergent to eliminate the odor coming from clothes.

Air dry clothes: – After washing clothes, find a place to dry where there is enough air. You can dry clothes during rain even in fan’s air.

Use of lemon juice: – Due to excessive moisture in this season, wet clothes starts smelling. In such a situation, use lemon juice while washing clothes, they will remain fresh.