Balasore: Healthcare services are in tatters in Balasore district with over 159 posts of doctors lying vacant in various hospitals of the district, a report said.

This has sparked anger among denizens who visit the hospitals for healthcare services, It is apprehended that the simmering discontentment might give way to an agitation.

Various outfits including Fakirmohan Medical College and Hospital (FMMCH) Action Committee have repeatedly demanded fulfillment of the posts. However, their pleas are yet to be addressed.

The establishment of the medical college and hospital in the town had led to development of big infrastructure and more equipment for the facility but shortage of adequate number of doctors and technicians has hit the healthcare services.

The number of patients visiting the hospital has increased manifold over time but the authorities have not taken care to fulfill the vacant posts. As a result, patients visiting the hospitals with serious ailments are referred to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on a regular basis.

Reports said the district has 373 sanctioned doctor posts at various departments for the district headquarters hospital and 17 community health centres.

Meanwhile, 214 doctor posts are working in the hospitals while 159 posts of doctors are lying vacant. In this situation, healthcare services in the CHCs, district headquarters hospital and Fakirmohan Medical College and Hospital have been severely hit.

The number of patients visiting the district headquarters hospital has increased after the establishment of a medical college and hospital in the town.

The hospital unit of the FMMCH does not have its own wards and it operates from the district headquarters hospital. A new hospital building is being constructed at Remuna Golei.

Things have greatly improved in the DHH after the hospital unit of the FMMCH started operating from its premises. However, it is building up pressure on the DHH authorities to cater for the needs of its patients due to shortage of doctors.

People with minor ailments and requiring simple surgery visit the district headquarters hospital but people requiring specialized medical care visit the FM Medical College and Hospital.

The hospital has 61 doctors out of 96 sanctioned posts while 35 posts are lying vacant. Over 2,500 patients from various parts of the district and Mayurbhanj as well as West Bengal visit the outdoor of the district headquarters hospital.

They get their health checked with the doctors and take medicines or undergo tests as per their advice. Over 400 patients with debilitating condition are admitted to the indoor wards of the hospitals.

While the hospital is struggling for want of doctors, the major issue here is that departments of cardiology, neurology, cancer and urology do not have doctors.

The absence of specialized doctors has hit healthcare services in the hospital as the doctors working here often refer the kin of the patients to take them to specilised hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

An estimate says that 6,500 patients are referred to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in a year. Many of them without getting proper treatment visit the private nursing homes in the town and end up losing their hard earned money.

The FM Medical College and Hospital which is in its fourth year was a dream come true for the locals due to longstanding demands of residents. However, it is struggling with doctor shortage.

Various outfits have regularly voiced their demand over the shortage of doctors but their demands are yet to be fulfilled.

When contacted, Dr Dulalsen Jagdev, chief district medical officer said he has drawn the attention of the authorities on doctor shortage and hoped the problem would be resolved soon.

