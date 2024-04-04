Bhubaneswar: In a major achievement by the doctors at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), a 61- year-old male patient suffering from prostate cancer was completely cured following an advanced laparoscopic surgery.

A team led by Sumanta Mishra, associate professor and HOD of Urology at KIMS, performed the advanced Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy (LRP) on the patient. The patient, who was discharged after four days of the surgery, is now recovering with his potency restored. The patient had approached the KIMS Urology department with symptoms indicative of prostate issues.

Elevated levels of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) in his tests raised concerns, leading to a TRUS-guided prostate biopsy and a PSMA PET scan. These advanced diagnostic tools confirmed the presence of localised prostate cancer. The specialised LRP procedure, which involved the complete removal of prostate gland along with cancer cells and reconnecting the urinary bladder to the urethra, allowed the patient to experience a minimal scarring and swift recovery. “LRP requires advanced skills, high level of surgical expertise, and cutting-edge equipment. The scarcity of such specialised services in the state compelled patients to travel to metropolitan areas for treatment. With the success of this case, KIMS has joined the list of few selected hospitals in the state offering advanced prostate cancer treatment,” Mishra said. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta lauded the doctors for the successful surgery.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP