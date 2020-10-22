Mumbai: An offence has been registered against a 31-year-old doctor from a hospital in central Mumbai. It has been alleged that the doctor has allegedly raped his colleague repeatedly. The doctor raped her by threatening to make a video of her viral, police said Thursday.

The complaint was lodged by the 26-year-old victim Monday. In it she said her colleague touched her inappropriately and repeatedly raped her for nearly a year. She said that he threatened to make her video viral on social media, an official said.

The abuse took place between November 2019 and October this year. The accused also allegedly issued threats to the victim’s husband, the official said.

An offence under sections 354 (assault), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered at Byculla police station. Further probe is underway, the official informed. He also said that the accused has been asked to appear at the police station, but he has not turned up so far. Sources said that the doctor is also not attending his workplace since the complaint was lodged.