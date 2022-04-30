Berhampur: As many as 21 specialist doctors were transferred from MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Berhampur of Ganjam in a single month. However, the vacant posts have not been filled up yet, thereby hampering healthcare.

MKCGMCH is the lone government referral hospital in south Odisha. Even to the extent, many patients from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh depend on this health facility. At least 13 experienced doctors were transferred from MKCGMCH March 11. On the contrary, only seven doctors have been appointed newly to the hospital.

In less than a month’s time, eight more doctors working in different important departments were again transferred. This was strongly resented by Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) in MKCGMCH, few days ago. The JDA had staged a protest in this regard.

Following the protest, the transfer of eight doctors has been temporarily put on hold in view of a scheduled visit by the National Medical Council (NMC) team to the premier medical college and hospital.

PNN