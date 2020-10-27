Kolkata: Another doctor succumbed Tuesday to COVID-19 in West Bengal. The doctor’s death took the total number of medical practitioners succumbing to the COVID-19 virus to over 20. This information was given by health department officials.

Amal Roy was associated with Suri District Hospital in Birbhum district of West Bengal. He tested positive almost two weeks ago and died Tuesday morning at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), said an official. The doctor, in his early 50s, had recovered and was discharged from Bolpur COVID-19 Hospital last week.

“He (Dr Roy) developed some breathing issues following which he was provided oxygen support at home. His condition started deteriorating Monday evening and he was taken to CMCH,” the official informed.

The doctor’s death proves that there might have been some goof-ups at the district hospital. Family members of the deceased doctor alleged that he may not have recovered fully and was released prematurely. They said that if the care of a frontline worker against COVID-19 is not guaranteed what will be the fate of the common man.

Agencies