Sambalpur: Dr Narayani Panda, a renowned gynaecologist and noted social worker from Sambalpur, died Sunday morning.

She was 88. Dr Panda was widely respected across Odisha for donating her entire life savings to support education and social causes.

After earning her medical degree, she began her career as a practising doctor in 1963 and served people for decades.

Even after retirement, she continued her service during the COVID-19 pandemic, setting a remarkable example of dedication and compassion.

Her selfless service and generosity earned her deep admiration among people in the region.

Her contributions to education were also significant. As a gesture of gratitude to her alma mater, she donated Rs 30 lakh to the then Gangadhar Meher College, which helped establish the Narayani Panda IT Skill Centre on the campus.

In addition, she contributed Rs 15 lakh each to Lady Lewis Girls’ High School and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose College to support educational development.

Despite being a pensioner, Dr Panda fulfilled her family responsibilities while donating much of her personal savings for the welfare of society — an act that will be remembered for years to come.

Her death has cast a pall of gloom over Sambalpur and across the state.