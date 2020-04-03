Bhubaneswar: Seven days after his suspension following the identification of third coronavirus case, medical officer of Odisha Legislative Assembly Zonal Dispensary Dr Lalit Behera resumed work Friday.

Behera had treated a person with the symptoms of coronavirus infection at the dispensary. The person was later tested positive for the infection. He was suspended for not informing the government about the person which is why the patient managed to visit more than one clinic before visiting Capital Hospital where he was found to be infected with the deadly virus.

His being tested positive had made the health department’s job of tracing his contactees more difficult.

In a notification, the health department has said Dr Behera cannot leave headquarters without permission from higher authorities.

Notably, the man had arrived Bhubaneswar from New Delhi March 10. Three days later, he fell ill. Then he visited the Assembly dispensary March 16 and subsequently went to Kar clinic’s OPD March 21. He was later admitted to the ICU of Kar clinic March 23 and was discharged March 24.

March 25, he was admitted to Capital Hospital and March 26 he was tested positive for coronavirus infection.