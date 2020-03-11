Bhubaneswar: After the successful conduct of state’s first liver transplantation March 5, Gastroenterologist Manoj Sahu and SUM hospital Medical Superintendent Pushparaj Samantasinghar and the team were felicitated by Governor Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhawan here, Wednesday.

“Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital created history by conducting the first liver transplantation in the state free of cost,” said the hospital sources. The hospital, also first to carry out bone marrow transplant, successfully conducted the living donor liver transplantation.

A team of 40 surgeons, including 13 from Hyderabad-based Yashoda Hospital, conducted the arduous nine-hour surgery on the donor and the recipient.