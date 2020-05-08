New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Friday said if doctors and scientists are saying that COVID-19 cases will reach its peak in June, it might happen, adding patterns of other countries are also similar.

While speaking to the media, Jain was commenting on AIIMS-Delhi Director Randeep Guleria’s prediction that India’s COVID-19 cases are increasing, and it is likely that peak can come in June and July.

“All these predictions are made by doctors and scientists. Earlier also, cases were predicted, but the cases are lesser than what was predicted, possibly because of the lockdown. If they say that COVID-19 cases will reach their peak in June, it might happen, patterns of other countries are also similar.”

Jain said there is no question of hiding any data by the Delhi government — be it of the common man or of health workers — because if someone tests positive, it should not be hidden.

“Once the reports come, the hospitals have to inform the government whether they are health workers or common people. Across the world, we are witnessing that the frontline workers are more vulnerable to this infection but in Delhi, the situation is better.”

The Health Minister also said the Delhi government has ordered all test reports should be given within 24 hours, otherwise, the labs cannot conduct testing.

“If due to any reason, there is a delay, action will be taken against them after 48 hours. This has happened as some labs were taking 10-15 days for testing of samples.”

He said construction work has been allowed in Delhi, and it will take time to start again at sites where bigger constructions were on. “For construction workers, the employers should make their stay arrangements at their respective sites.”

Jain said there are 5,980 COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

“The total number of patients that have recovered in the state now stands at 1,931. Among those undergoing treatment, 87 people are in ICU and 13 are on ventilators,” said Jain.

He informed that people from Tablighi Jamaat are being released on orders, while foreigners related to Jamaat will be handled by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“A COVID-19 care centre with nearly 400 beds will start in the next 2-3 days at Burari.”

On slow working of the e-token site for alcohol, Jain said the government has launched the e-token service for liquors from Thursday and there are some issues with the site which are being worked out.