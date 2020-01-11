JEYPORE: The inspiring story of a young team from Jeypore (Odisha) which is actively working towards conservation of rich biodiversity of the Koraput region has been captured in

‘WAR: Rescue. Release. Repeat’ a documentary web series which has got encouraging response on social media and has recently been officially selected for international film festival titled ‘Left-Off Sessions 2020’. The film festival, scheduled to be held January 12, gives the documentary web series from Odisha an international platform.

In 7 years, this team, popularly known as ‘WAR team’, has managed to rescue over 6000 snakes, 200 mammals and 600 birds and these numbers only continue to grow.

Filmmaker Biswanath Rath who made the docu web-series said, “The subject aims to create awareness on the conservation of wildlife and endangered plants. Apart from snakes, we are fortunate to have so many other wild animals like elephant, deer, bear, tiger and varieties of birds, plants in Jeypore. However as we find ourselves in year 2020, deforestation has become commonplace which puts the rich biodiversity of Koraput region in grave danger. In such a time, the WAR team comes to the rescue.”

The initiative was started by Krishna Keshaba Sadangi in 2011 because of his infinite love for wild, domestic animals. He is a young LLB graduate who has dedicated himself in wild animal rescue works. Tusar Patra, Susil Nayak, Rabi, Jaga Jena are some of the other active members in this team.

On being asked about the film, Rath said, “The response to our series is overwhelming and thoroughly encouraging. The audience have appreciated the two episodes are released so far; one on snakes and the other on chameleons. Episode-3 will be launched by next week.”

Interacting with Orissa POST the WAR team founder Krishna Keshaba says, “We are thankful that our efforts of saving wildlife were featured in this web series. I thank filmmaker Rath for supporting us and recording our activities which has been selected for screening at an international platform.”