Goa: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik, who has served in the same capacity in Bihar earlier, said that land tracts in Bihar were recorded in the names of dogs, horses and even sticks.

Malik said that unlike in Uttar Pradesh, the implementation of the Zamindari Abolition Act in the 1950s was poor in Bihar.

“The best implementation of the Zamindari Abolition Act was in UP. I was Governor in Bihar. What is to be said about its implementation in Bihar? Land is recorded in the names of dogs and horses in Bihar, even in the name of sticks and what else. Even now, some landlords have 4,000 to 5,000 bighas of land. Revenue records are not in proper condition,” Malik said during the 70th Constitution Day celebrations at the Goa University grounds, Tuesday.

Notably, Malik served as Bihar Governor from September 30, 2017 to August 21 last year. He was transferred to Goa in November this year, after a stint in Jammu and Kashmir.