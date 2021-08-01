Tokyo: Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. Dolgopyat captured gold in the men’s floor exercise by edging Rayderley Zapata of Spain on a tiebreak.

Dolgopyat and Zapata were both awarded a score of 14.933 during the event finals. They both had matching execution scores during their routines. Dolgopyat earned the gold because his set was slightly more difficult than Zapata’s.

Xiao Ruoteng of China earned the bronze for his third medal in Tokyo. Ruoteng took silver in the men’s all-around and won a bronze during the team event last week.

The gold medal is just the second for Israel in any Olympic event. Gal Fridman won a gold in men’s sailboard at the 2004 Athens Games.