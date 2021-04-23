Puri: A dolphin carcass was spotted on the sea beach here Friday by some fishermen raising concerns among animal lovers. The carcass was first spotted lying on the beach near Digabareni khunti. As the news spread, people gathered to have a look at it.

On being informed, Forest department officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass. While the three-foot long carcass is quite similar to Bottlenose dolphin usually found in the Chilika lake, the species it belongs to is yet to be ascertained.

Forest department officials are also trying to ascertain the real reason behind the dolphin’s death. Sources however, did not rule out the possibility of the mammal being hit by a fishing trawler.

Environmentalists and animal lovers held unregulated fishing boats and trawlers responsible for the aquatic animal’s death.

In the past also, such incidents of dolphin and whale carcasses being found on the sea beach were reported.

PNN