Rajnagar: Dolphin census in Bhitarkanika National Park under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district will start from January 19, park officials have said.

Informing about the enumeration drive, Rajnagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bikash Ranjan Dash said the members of the counting teams would receive training January 18 and the counting would start from next day morning.

The counting would be carried out in the sea from Dhamra mouth to Devi river mouth along the coast, and in the rivers and creeks within Bhitarkanika mangrove wetland, informed Dash while adding, “The census would also help to provide basic information about migratory behaviour of dolphins as well as other species.”

The coastline along the park is said to be a favourable habitat for Irrawaddy dolphins next to Chilika.

Notably, dolphin census used to be carried out only in Chilika earlier. However, it was extended to Bhitarkanika, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore and Budhabalanga river under Baripada division from 2015 after regular sightings were reported in these places.

