Mumbai: India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew 5.76 per cent to 1.32 crore in June from 1.24 crore in the same month last year, aviation regulator DGCA’s monthly data showed Tuesday.

During the reporting month, budget carrier IndiGo carried 80.86 lakh passengers, clocking a market share of 60.5 per cent, followed by Tata Group-run Air India and Vistara, which flew 17.47 lakh and 12.84 lakh travellers, respectively.

The market share of Air India during June stood at 13.1 per cent, while that of Vistara at 9.6 per cent, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.

Vistara is a 51:49 per cent joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

AIX Connect (erstwhile AirAsia India), which is also a part of the Tata Group, ferried 7.70 lakh passengers in the previous month, registering a market share of 5.8 per cent.

All three Tata Group airlines taken together accounted for a 28.5 per cent of the total domestic passenger traffic last month, according to data.

At the same time, SpiceJet flew 7.02 lakh passengers while Akasa Air, which is going to complete two years of its operations, transported 5.90 lakh passengers in the reporting month, accounting for 5.3 per cent and 4.4 per cent in the overall domestic passenger traffic last month, the DGCA data showed.

Akasa Air delivered the highest on-time performance from the four metro airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — at 79.5 per cent during June 2024, while SpiceJet recorded the lowest OTP at 46.1 per cent among seven major airlines of the country, according to DGCA.

PTI