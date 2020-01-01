New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media.

Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team.

Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic, who is a former reality show ‘Big Boss’ contestant and featured in a popular music Badshah music video ‘Bandook’, apart from a few dance numbers in Hindi movies.

The colourful Pandya, quoted a hit Hindi film song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shaan as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side. Pandya captioned the song: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

The news was met with a lot of positive comments from users on the social networking site and teammate Kuldeep Yadav was one of the first ones to congratulate him.

Pandya is recovering from a back injury which has kept him away from international cricket since September 2019. He has been selected for India A tour of New Zealand, starting next month.

India would want a fit and firing Hardik as they are all set to travel New Zealand, England, South Africa and Australia this year. Also, there is the T20 World Cup and the presence of Hardik in the ranks will lend a lot of balance to the side.

Agencies