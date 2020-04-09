Bhubaneswar: Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of the state government (COVID management) Thursday said that the media should not expect minute details like history of all COVID patients from the state government.

The designated official of the government said that COVID management is not like IPL matched where every minute details are shared with the spectator.

“COVID is not an IPL match. In IPL matches you can see all details even in slow motion. But government cannot give all details especially details of each COVID patient. We are here to give accurate and practical information,” he said.

He also took a dig at the media for stationing their broadcasting vans near testing centres and other government facilities. He also supported his views with the fact that when the cases of COVID would go higher it would be tough for the government officials to share details of each patient.