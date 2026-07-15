Melvin Durai

A dentist near my home has a large sign bearing his name and the words “Dental Implantologist.” Until I saw his sign, I had never heard of the word “implantologist,” but I had certainly heard of dental implants, because companies that send targeted ads through the internet are certain that I need them. And they want to sell them to me, trying their best to convince me that dental implants could be life-changing, giving me the ability to smile my way out of any problem. I’d flash my perfect smile at the police officer who pulls me over for speeding, flash it at the robber who asks for my wallet, and flash it at my wife when she complains that I’m flashing it too much at other women. My dentist has also tried to convince me to get a couple of implants. This happened after my last extraction. My dentist wanted to do another extraction — from my bank account.

Even if I found dental implants to be affordable, I’d be reluctant to get them because they’re not an absolute necessity for me. When would they be an absolute necessity? When I need them to chew food. It’s not just the cost of dental implants that concerns me, it’s also the fact that I’d need to sit in a dental chair. I try to avoid dental chairs as much as possible. I’m also not keen on anesthesia (or sedation). I’d need either local or general anesthesia for an implant.

Local anesthesia usually involves injections and can be painful. General anesthesia would be like stepping into the ring against Oleksandr Usyk: I’d be knocked out. But unlike getting punched by a heavyweight boxer, I’d feel no pain. I’d just be unconscious until the procedure was over. Then I’d wake up and say, “What happened to all my teeth?” And the dentist would say, “I removed them all. While you were under sedation, I decided that none of your teeth are worth saving. I’m going to replace them all with implants. Don’t worry about the cost. I take Visa and MasterCard.” That’s a nightmare scenario, and it would be unfair to suggest that a typical dentist would do such a thing.

But every now and then, someone has the misfortune of seeking treatment from an unethical dentist or dental clinic. That’s what happened to a 63-year-old Chinese man, surnamed Li. As the South China Morning Post recently reported, Li, who lives in Baoji in Shaanxi province, went to the Datu anyuan Dental Clinic to have an aching tooth looked at. Li had been drawn to the clinic through ads that said “Have a complete set of teeth, live past 100,” and “Get a dental implant in the morning and eat meat in the afternoon.” (As you can guess, Li is not a vegetarian.) Li expected to have one tooth replaced, but he instead lost 12 teeth and received 10 implants. No, it wasn’t a “buy one, get nine free” deal. The clinic drained his bank account and digital wallets, taking a total of 18,800 yuan (more than 2.5 lakh). They also stuck him with an outstanding bill for 6,200 yuan (almost 1 lakh).

Worst of all, they put his life at risk by giving him so many implants despite his poor health. He suffers from coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, diabetes and high blood pressure. Chinese health authorities have found the clinic guilty of misconduct, ordered it to return Li’s treatment fee, and shut it down for “rectification.” Li may get his money back, but what about his teeth? Are dental implants better than natural teeth? Nope. It’s important to keep your natural teeth as long as possible. Take good care of them. Don’t be eager to implant your cash into your dentist’s bank account.