With an eye on Diwali shopping, Amazon and Flipkart are running their Diwali sales promising to offer massive discounts on a wide range of products on their platforms. Both of them have announced massive discounts, exchange offers and cashback offers to lure the customers.

Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts on both new and older products, starting from smart TVs, laptops to smartphones. Apple’s iPhones, of course, remain among the most anticipated products with heavy discounts bringing these smartphones within the reach of middle-class customers.

Apple’s latest and some of the popular older iPhone models are also available with huge discounts on Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. With the sales nearing an end, we bring you some of the top deals on iPhones that you should not miss.

iPhone 6s: The 32GB space grey model is available on Amazon for Rs 23,990 with a discount of Rs 6,000. It should be mentioned here that iPhone 6S is also compatible with the company’s latest iOS 13 mobile software.

iPhone 7 Plus: The 32GB black model now retails on Flipkart for Rs 31,999. It is also eligible for additional 10 per cent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards, 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and up to Rs 10,800 off on exchange. Customers can also buy the 128GB model of iPhone 7 Plus for Rs 55,900.

iPhone XR: The black model retails on Amazon for Rs 44,900 after a discount of Rs 5,000 on the original price. You can get the 128GB and 256GB models of this phone for Rs 49,900 and Rs 59,000 respectively. The 64GB model gets up to Rs 11,900 discount on exchange. There are also many exchange offers on the higher variants of the phone.

iPhone XS: The base 64GB model is available on Amazon only for Rs 79,999, down from the MRP price of Rs 99,900. Besides, the customers can get up to 9,400 off on exchanging the phone. This phone comes with 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1 support and features 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera.