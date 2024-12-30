Sandeshkhali: In her first visit to Sandeshkhali since protests erupted over alleged land grabbing and sexual harassment of women by local TMC leaders earlier this year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday asked locals not to pay anyone to avail of benefits of any state-run scheme.F

Banerjee visited the island, situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, in North 24 Parganas district to chair a public distribution programme.

“Do not pay money to anyone for welfare schemes which we are providing. These programmes are run by the government and the money belongs to the state. You are getting benefits directly through your bank accounts. Remember this. The money is of the people. It’s your right,” the chief minister said.

She also urged local women not to pay attention if anyone calls them for any reason.

Banerjee alleged that a huge amount of money was used to flare up the protest in Sandeshkhali.

“I will tell you to stay and live together. Be aware of mischievous people. And women should not go if someone calls you. If you want to enrol for a state-run scheme, then the ‘Duare Sarkar’ (the government at doorstep) will come to you.

“I know that a big game was behind the stir and money was in play. People later realised that the entire matter was a lie. The truth eventually comes out,” she said.

Sandeshkhali witnessed large-scale protests earlier this year over alleged land-grabbing and sexual harassment of women by local TMC leaders.

“I do not want to keep these things in mind. I want Sandeshkhali to progress and local girls and boys to achieve success. This is not a place of riots. We want peace, and we do not want devastation,” she said.

In January this year, ED officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged when they went to the residence of now-suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali to conduct a raid in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Subsequently, several women in the area claimed that Shahjahan and his men had captured swathes of land and sexually harassed them.

The allegations prompted the opposition camp in the state to escalate its demand for immediate arrest of Shahjahan and his men.

PTI