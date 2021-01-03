Puri: Puri Jagannath temple is open for the public after a gap of nine months, a temple official Sunday said. The famed temple was closed for devotees amid COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown that mandated religious places of worship to stay closed.

While the doors of the temple are now open for devotees, they must a COVID-19 negative report to enter the temple. The report should not be more than four days old, the temple official added.

After a review meeting held here Saturday, Puri Collector informed journalists that not only the visitors from outside but also the residents of Puri will need to show their COVID-19 negative report at the specially designated kiosk. After verification, they will be allowed to enter the temple.

Almost all the devotees shared one thing after coming out of the temple that their joy of having darshan of the deities after a long gap of nine months was ineffable.

Notably, the Jagannath Temple had reopened December 23 after a long nine months gap since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The servitors and their family members were the first ones to have darshan of the deities at the sanctum sanctorum. They visited the temple between December 23 and 25. From December 26 till 31, the residents of Puri town were allowed to visit the temple. They had visited the temple in phases, ward wise.

Keeping in view the likelihood of a huge congregation on New Year, the administration had closed the temple for two days: January 1 and 2. The temple reopened for all devotees beginning Sunday, January 3.

