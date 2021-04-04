Dubai: World No.1 Pramod Bhagat achieved a double crown at the Dubai Para Badminton tournament here, Friday. Bhagat won the men’s singles gold in the SL4 category after defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar here Sunday. Bhagat beat Kumar 21-17, 21-18 in the final.

Even though there were some good rallies between the two Indians, Bhagat showcased his class to win the match and the gold under pressure. In the closing stages of both the games, the Odisha shuttler increased his attacking tempo to win the title. Bhagat has been consistently winning titles at the international scene and he has also been a dominating force in domestic tourneys.

SL4 players could have impairment in one or both legs and a minimal impairment in walking/running balance. They must play standing.

Bhagat then paired up with Manoj Sarkar to clinch the men’s doubles gold in SL4-SL3 category by beating Indian counterparts Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar 21-18, 21-16. Bhagat also won a bronze in mixed doubles, pairing up with Palak Kohli. He won a medal in every category that he took part.

“It is indeed a great feeling to win two gold medals in such tough situations,” Bhagat said after the end of the doubles match. “However, in spite of the various restrictions due to the pandemic, I have worked very hard and the results are showing,” he added.

World No. 5 Sukant Kadam, however, could not deliver his best and lost in the SL3 men’s singles final against Lucas Mazur of France 15-21, 6-21.

At a glance

Pramod Bhagat bt Nitesh Kumar 21-17, 21-18

Pramod & Manoj bt Kadam & Kumar 21-18, 21-16