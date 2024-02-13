Rourkela: With the elections around the corner, the Congress party in Sundargarh district has received two big jolts in quick succession. While the District Congress Committee (DCC) chief has been removed, one ad-hoc president has been appointed as his replacement. At the same time, another leading member, the president of the party’s women’s wing here has resigned. Just five days after the ‘successful’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, DCC chief Rashmi Padhi has been removed. In his place, a former chief Rabi Rai has been appointed as the ad hoc president. Observers feel this move may prove costly to the party’s already sinking fortune.

Meanwhile, Nirupama Baliyarsingh, the president of the Mahila Congress Committee of Rourkela, resigned from her post and the party Monday. She has blamed the leadership and its activities at Rourkela for her move. They have deviated from the basic philosophy and ideals of the party and this was visible during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Rourkela, she said. More than 80 per cent cadres during the yatra were from outside the district, she said. This shows the inefficiency of the leadership here. That is why Rahul Gandhi, instead of undertaking padyatra, preferred to travel in a four-wheeler. “Besides, I am facing a lot of opposition for speaking straight, which has put many in the party in an awkward position,” she added. Padhi’s removal is seen as fallout of his direct refusal to PCC on some accounts. Speaking over the phone Padhi said, “I am with the party and will work for it despite my removal. I am a fighter and have faced many tough situations so I accept this as a challenge.” He expressed his ignorance about the possible reasons for his removal. “The PCC has removed 13 DCCs at one go and I am one of them, so cannot tell anything about my removal,” said Padhi.