Bagalkote (Karnataka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday that doubling farmers’ incomes was the biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government. He asserted that the three central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in their earnings. The Modi government had increased the budget for the farm sector since coming to power. It also increased the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops, Amit Shah said.

“I want to say if there is any big priority of the Narendra Modi government then it is to double the farmers’ income,” Shah said at an event in this district.

Shah was speaking after laying the foundation stone and inauguration of farmer-friendly projects of the MRN group. It is headed by newly inducted Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani. Shah listed out various programmes and initiatives of the central government for the welfare of the farmers. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka too has not left any stone unturned to work for the welfare of farmers, the home minister said.

Shah questioned the Congress as to why it could not take up measures like Rs 6,000 cash support per year for farmers and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme. He said that the party’s intentions were not right and so it had not thought of farmers.

“The Narendra Modi government is a government dedicated to farmers. Three new laws that the Modi government has brought in, which the Karnataka government has also passed… I want to congratulate Yediyurappa for it. Farmers’ incomes will increase multifold due to them,” Shah asserted.

His remarks came amid the continuing agitation by farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, on the borders of Delhi. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws.

Farmers were not compelled anymore to sell their produce at one place. They can get access to global and Indian markets of choice for their crops, the home minister added.