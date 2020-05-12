New Delhi: The doubling time of COVID-19 cases has now improved to 12.2 days from 10.9 days. This information was given by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan here Tuesday. Harsh Vardhan highlighted the need for enhanced surveillance and contact-tracing in view of migrants and expats returning home.

Vardhan said the fatality rate is 3.2 per cent while the recovery rate is progressively increasing and stands at 31.74 per cent.

Vardhan suggested that the Aarogya Setu mobile application be made compulsory for all the returnees for better surveillance. Then suitable medical interventions can be carried out, the minister said.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,293. The number of positive cases climbed to 70,756, registering an increase of 87 deaths and 3,604 cases in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8am.

“While the doubling time in the past 14 days was 10.9, it has improved to 12.2 in the last three days,” Vardhan was quoted as saying in a statement.

Of the total active cases, as on Monday, 2.37 per cent patients are in ICU and 0.41 per cent on ventilators. Vardhan also informed that 1.82 per cent patients are on oxygen support.

The minister said the testing capacity has increased to one lakh tests per day with 347 government laboratories and 137 private labs. “Cumulatively, 17,62,840 tests have been done so far for COVID-19 and, 86,191 samples were tested Monday,” said the minister.

The Centre, states and UTs are taking cohesive efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. This ‘provides us the assurance that the country is well-prepared to face any eventuality due to COVID-19’, Vardhan stated.

The states and UTs were advised to keep adequate stock of essential medicines and timely release of salaries and incentives to boost the morale of front-line health workers.

Tally provided by PTI

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths

Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0

Andhra Pradesh 2,051 1056 46

Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0

Assam 64 39 2

Bihar 796 383 6

Chandigarh 187 28 3

Chhattisgarh 59 53 0

Delhi 7,639 2512 86

Goa 7 7 0

Gujarat 8,542 2780 513

Haryana 741 340 11

Himachal Pradesh 66 39 3

Jammu & Kashmir 879 427 10

Jharkhand 164 78 3

Karnataka 925 433 31

Kerala 524 489 3

Ladakh 45 17 0

Madhya Pradesh 3,785 1,747 221

Maharashtra 23,401 4,786 868

Manipur 2 2 0

Meghalaya 13 10 1

Mizoram 1 1 0

Odisha 437 85 3

Pondicherry 11 7 1

Punjab 1,914 171 32

Rajasthan 4,056 2,111 115

Tamil Nadu 8,002 2,051 53

Telangana 1,275 801 30

Tripura 154 2 0

Uttarakhand 69 46 1

Uttar Pradesh 3,614 1,759 81

West Bengal 2,173 499 126

Total 71,630 22,793 2,249