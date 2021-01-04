Bhubaneswar, Jan 4: Offering a wide range of drapes, oxidised jewellery items and dresses for women, ‘Cotton Fab 2020’ drew an impressive footfall even during the pandemic.

Being the first expo after the pandemic began, Covid guidelines are being enforced at the fair. Sanitizers and thermal screening are a must at the entry gate and a gap of six metres is being maintained between every three stalls at the fair.

Interacting with Orissa POST, organiser Javed Khan said, “On its 17th day, we are witnessing an impressive footfall. From colourful drapes to dresses, one can enjoy a wide variety of clothes. We also have amazing spread of home furnishings, blankets to cater to the demand of winter requirements. Above all, it’s a fair where everyone can buy something for themselves.”

Not just drapes, a lavish showcase of oxidised jewellery pieces, semi-precious stones, Jhumakas, Bangles and necklaces draws more and more enthusiastic women to the expo.

Sandhya Jagruti, a local buyer, said, “It’s been 9 months since I bought any jewellery for myself and my sister-in-law due to Covid restrictions. Finally, all the silver work and stone stud jewelleries made me buy at least 3 sets from the fair.”

Seller Jayanti from Gujarat feels that Oxidised Jewelleries are the latest fashion trends that keep growing with time. From youngsters to middle-age ladies, all prefer it in the modern jewellery section.

Foodies can also enjoy Rajasthani delicacies: Dal bati Churma, Rajasthani thali, Ghevar and more. One may visit the fair till January 17. The timings are from 10.30 AM to 09.00 PM.