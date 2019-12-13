Six months to go, but the clubbing of teams in different groups for the UEFA Euro 2020 has already drawn attention during its group stage draw in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, December 1.

From a true-to-form ‘Group of Death’ to some mouth-watering clashes between known powerhouses and revitalised nations, there’s plenty to break down.

The much-awaited quadrennial European event will kick off June 12 at Stadio Olimpico in ‘The Eternal City’ – Rome, which will welcome its national team Italy for the fixture against Turkey.

Four more teams will join the already-qualified 20 teams when the play-offs will be concluded in March. Here, Orissa POST run the rule over each group as things stand and try to predict who will reach the knockouts…

Pool of unpredictables

Group A is the pool of unpredictables despite having European powerhouse Italy, alongside Wales, Switzerland and Turkey in it. After a decade in the doldrums that culminated in it missing out on the last World Cup, there is a vibrancy to Roberto Mancini’s side and it won 10 out of 10 in qualifying, putting nine past Armenia. It will begin the tournament in Rome against another team of great promise that failed to make the last World Cup – Turkey.

Senol Gunes, who took his national side to third at the 2002 World Cup, is back in charge, has selected a notably young team and imposed a modern, pressing approach. Switzerland, still habitually under-rated despite reaching the final of the Nations League, and Wales, which reached the semifinal four years ago, make up an intriguing group. Final group standing prediction: Italy, Switzerland, Wales, Turkey

Red Devils roam free

The World No.1 Belgium couldn’t wish for a better group as none of their three group mates could possibly pose any threat to their knockout hopes. Like Italy, the Red Devils also made it to the Finals with an all-win record and most importantly, they conceded only three times while finding the opposition nets 40 times. With this kind of form and the presence of world-class Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku as well as Thibaut Courtois, will only make things easier for their coach Roberto Martinez. Belgium will kick-off their campaign against Russia before taking on Denmark and Finland, respectively. Russia could finish second ahead of Denmark considering their World Cup run last year, when they almost made it to the semifinals.

Final group standing prediction: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Top notch for Dutch

The Netherlands must be licking their lips as they have been drawn alongside Ukraine and Austria along with a play-off winner (which will be known in April next year). Ronald Koeman’s men must have been looking at the knockouts. However, as we know, in sports complacency is the biggest threat than any opposition the world. However, a young and dynamic Dutch side led by Virgil van Dijk, are in a good run of form. They finished behind Germany in their qualifying group, but in every game there were signs of vast improvements and by the time they step in the field for Euro 2020, the team could develop a bit more and could challenge for the title. On the other hand, Austria and Ukraine would possibly fight for the second place in the group.

Final group standing prediction: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winners

England face familiar foes

England, the top scorer in qualifying in terms of goals per game (Belgium scored three more but played in two additional matches), will begin at Wembley against Croatia, the side that eliminated the Three Lions from the World Cup a year ago. England beat Croatia twice in the Nations League, and also beat the Croats convincingly at the 2004 Euros, but any appearance of the Croats at Wembley will always call to mind the final qualifier for Euro 2008 when, on a night of driving rain, Slaven Bilic’s team won 3-2 to eliminate England and end Steve McClaren’s reign as manager. England could also face challenge from Czech Republic. The group will be made up by the winners of play-off Path C. That could be Scotland, whose only win at Wembley in the last 34 years came in a Euro 2000 qualifier in 1999, although England went through having already won 2-0 in Glasgow.

Final group standing prediction: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Play-off winners

Spain bank on home support

The 2010 World Champions would be eager to step in the ground and repeat the 2012 feat, when they claimed the European title. They will surely be looking for the home support in Bilbao and it would give them enough chance to sail into the knockouts. They will be up against Robert Lewandowski-starrer Poland, unpredictable Sweden and play-off winners. Poland and Sweden could pose some threat to Spain, but considering the form they are in, it would be a tough nut to crack for the Poles. Sweden, on the other hand, have always stunned the oppositions as well as spectators and they would be looking to finish at least second to get a direct knockout berth. Final group standing prediction: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off winners