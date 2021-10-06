Balasore: Four Facebook accounts of the female handler in DRDO Chandipur espionage case were being operated from Pakistan, Odisha Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda informed Wednesday.

According to ADG Panda, the IP address of the suspect woman agent has been traced to Pakistan. The handler had been operating four Facebook accounts to contact the five contractual DRDO employees in Balasore, who were arrested earlier in connection with the case.

While three of the social media accounts were being operated from Islamabad and one was operating from Rawalpindi, the Panda informed.

“The woman used proxy IPs of the US, India and Germany to keep the location a secret. Few of the accounts are currently active as she is still chatting with some Facebook users,” he added.

“Crime Branch has sought technical data from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (ICERT), an office within the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The first phase of interrogation of the accused persons in the case has been completed. Crime Branch will seek further remand of all the accused after receiving sought technical data,” the ADG informed.

PNN