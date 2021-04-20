Raipur: Chhattisgarh police killed Tuesday a Naxal carrying Rs 5,00,000 reward in an encounter in Dantewada district, an official said. The encounter comes a fortnight after 22 security personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

The Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with the members of the District Reserve Guard at 6.00am in the morning. It is the frontline anti- Naxal force of the state police. The encounter took place in the jungles of Neelawaya, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava informed reporters.

The body of the Naxal, identified as Kosa has been recovered. He was a resident of Mallapara in Neelawaya and was active in the Maoist organisation for the past 15 years. He was the Malangir area committee member and ‘military intelligence in charge’, Pallava said.

Kosa was wanted in connection with 15 crimes involving murder and arson. A 9mm pistol and a country made Bharmar, a muzzle-loading gun were recovered from the encounter site. Three kg IED, backpacks, medicines and other items of daily use have also been recovered, Pallava said.

Police are now trying to ascertain whether Kosa had any part to play in the ambush of the security personnel in which 22 security personnel lost their lives. A satellite phone has also been found on the deceased Naxalite.