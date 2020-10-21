Everyone dreams of getting a well-paid job. In such a situation, if someone is offered a job just for eating biscuits and is given a salary of Rs 40 lakh, then he/she will be the happiest person on Earth.

There will be no place to keep his happiness. This kind of job is not a dream but a reality. Actually, a company is looking for an employee who will be an official biscuit tester and the company will give him 40 lakh rupees as salary.

He will also enjoy 35 days holiday, discounts with thousands of brands and some tidy bonuses on top.

Let us tell you that the Biscuits manufacturer of Scotland ‘Border Biscuit’ has asked for applications for a similar job. This company is looking for a ‘master biscuiter’ for recruit. The meaning of the master biscuiter is that the company will hire people to do their biscuit test and in return will give a package of 40 thousand pounds i.e. about 40 lakh rupees annually.

However, the company is also looking for some special skills from the applicants. You’ll need to have a HND or be educated to a degree level in food or nutrition, and have some professional experience with baking and its processes – including the scientific parts of cooking.

Plus you should also have experience managing food products – ideally in a bakery – and have IT skills such as Outlook and Excel.

The company’s managing director Paul Parkins says he is encouraging people across the country to apply. He has also invited some good participants for interviews. Paul Parkins said that this vacancy created by ‘Border Biscuits’ will be full time.

Paul Parkins, Managing Director of Border Biscuits, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for someone to fulfil their dream of creating delicious treats every day and of course, be paid for it!

“The successful candidate will be crowned our Master Biscuitier and lead our passionate team in creating delicious ideas for new biscuit creations.