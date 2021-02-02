Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user and enjoys a huge fan base. Janhvi often shares her stunning pictures to keep her fans updated from time to time. Now by sharing a picture recently, Janhvi has shared the intricacies of her lifestyle with the fans. Actually, Janhvi has shared two such pictures on her Instagram account which shows her great sense of humour.

In the first, she was seen digging into a plate of food as she got her hair done. The second photo featured her struggling to get into a silver dress, as her team attempted to help her.

While sharing it she captions it, “Before and after,” The post has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes already.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

As soon as Janhvi shared these interesting pictures in her social comments flooded in the post,

Janhvi was supposed to be shooting for her next film Good Luck Jerry in Punjab, but due to the farmers’ agitation, the shoot has been cancelled and she has returned to Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She has also signed Karan Johar’s Takht. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. At the same time, Janhvi will also be seen playing an important role in Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao. The film also includes Varun Sharma and Alexx O’Nell.