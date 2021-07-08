Generally people like to have all vegetables. But due to the bitter taste of bitter gourd, people often dislike it. It is a major source of antioxidants, flavonoids and polyphenols which can help in reducing the risk of many health problems.

One of such health problems is diabetes which is now often seen in people irrespective of age. Diabetes can be controlled by drinking bitter gourd tea.

Bitter gourd for diabetes

For centuries, people have been using bitter gourd as a natural remedy to control the sugar level of the body. Its use in any form is healthy for the prevention of diabetes. With the passage of time, people have come forward with new idea of ​​bitter gourd tea. Bitter gourd tea has almost the same properties as raw vegetable, and its use can help in reducing sugar naturally.

What is bitter gourd tea?

Bitter gourd tea is made using sun-dried bitter gourd pieces. It helps in improving immunity and regulates the insulin level of blood in the body. This tea is full of medicinal properties.

Method: One can use sun-dried bitter gourd pieces to prepare this tea.

Boil a few pieces of bitter gourd in water by taking a vessel and once it starts boiling, extinguish the flame. Pour into tea and add some honey or sweetener as per your choice. You can also add fresh lemon juice to reduce bitter taste.

Diabetic patients should use this tea daily for effective results.