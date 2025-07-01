A viral video is making people across the internet pause—and fume.

The clip shows an elderly man who has worked at a 7-Eleven store for 50 years. Yes, five decades. But instead of a big celebration or even a decent gift, what he got in return was… “just an email.”

The video, titled “This man who worked at 7-11 for 50 years got nothing aside from an e-mail as a reward”, shows him standing calmly, holding up his phone. On it is a picture—probably of his boss—and a simple message that reads:

“Congratulations on your 50 year anniversary Bhaskar!”

Watch the viral video:

This man who worked at 7-11 for 50 years got nothing aside from an e-mail as a reward pic.twitter.com/6xGyYXUQ0V — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb) June 30, 2025

That’s it. No plaque, no party, no gold watch. Just a basic message and what looks like zero effort.

Now, it’s unclear if this was truly the only recognition he received from his employer. But viewers aren’t holding back.

One user commented, “He deserved a Rolex, at minimum.” Another shared a similar story:

“I worked with an old lady who spent 60 years with the company. All they did was get a cheap supermarket cake and celebrate her retirement in the break room. That’s when I decided to exit that job too.”

This viral video has sparked a bigger conversation about how companies treat long-time employees. Where’s the gratitude? The respect? The basic human decency?

In a world full of viral videos, this one doesn’t just make you sad—it makes you think.

PNN