Ever since the Corona crisis began, health experts are constantly emphasizing on the importance of strong immunity.

Increasing immunity has become the most important task in the Corona era. Immunity cannot be increased in a day, but there are many foods that can speed up this process.

One of these is ginger-garlic-turmeric tea which enhances your immunity.

Ginger: Ginger has antioxidant properties along with gingerol along with analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibiotic. Ginger has the ability to increase immunity. Along with this, it also corrects digestion and reduces joint pain. It also helps in fighting cold and flu.

Garlic: Garlic has many nutrients. Sulfur is found in high amounts in garlic. At the same time, antibiotic properties are found in it. Its consumption is very beneficial for health. Ginger improves digestion and helps in removing bad substances from the body. Apart from this, it prevents cold and helps to keep the heart healthy.

Turmeric: A number of nutrients are found in turmeric. Turmeric contains an active compound called curcumin. It has antioxidant, anti inflammatory and anti-inflammatory properties which increase the healing effect and strengthens immunity. Including spices in the diet can help in removing the cold and flu, they can help in digestion, detox and liver.

How to make ginger, garlic and turmeric tea:

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves

Half inch ginger

Half inch raw turmeric or turmeric powder ½ teaspoon

1.5 cups of water

Method

Make a paste of ginger, garlic, turmeric. Use a small amount of water to make a paste.

Boil water for tea and add a spoon paste to it. Boil everything together.

Put the tea in a cup and if you want, you can also add some honey and lemon.

Tea is ready.