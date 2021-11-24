Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre incident, a man Wednesday was arrested for allegedly marrying three women without being divorced. The matter came to the fore after Mancheswar police arrested the man who confessed to have married all the three women during interrogation.

The accused has been identified as Alok Jena of Banpur area in Khurda district, a driver by profession. According to a police official, Jena left his first wife after 14 years of marriage. He was staying with another woman at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar for the last five years.

However, the accused Jena had not informed about his first marriage while marrying the second woman, the Mancheswar police official stated. He had also secretly married a third woman.

As per an FIR lodged with the local police, Jena had married all the three women and also duped them of a total of Rs 3 lakh and several other valuables.

“The accused man also has illicit relation with many other women,” one of the complainants said.

“Three women fought with each other over one husband this morning near Mancheswar police station. The accused husband has been detained on the basis of an FIR lodged by his first two wives and a detailed probe is underway,” the senior official informed.

Mancheswar police have launched a probe into the incident.