Bhubaneswar: In a concerted effort to strengthen the jackfruit industry in Odisha, the Directorate of Horticulture, under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DA and FE), has signed MoUs with two companies— Artocarpus Foods Pvt Ltd and Nutritivo Food Products LLP. The agreements aim to provide specialised training and facilitate trade opportunities through Technology Incubation Centers (TICs), paving the way for innovation and growth in the state’s jackfruit sector. The MoUs were finalised during a two-day training-cum-workshop organised under the Odisha Jackfruit Mission at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Horticulture, Deras. The event served as a platform for knowledge sharing, with participants including representatives from three TICs in Koraput, Kandhamal, and Keonjhar, along with officials from DA and FE, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), ICARIIHR (CHES), and Palladium, a technical support unit. To add expertise, master trainers and industry specialists from Kerala, known for its advancements in jackfruit-based products, conducted comprehensive sessions. Participants were guided on developing value-added products, including jackfruit chips, papads, pickles, ice cream, jelly, sweets, and beverages like squash, nectar, and wine. The training emphasised innovation, sustainability, and market-driven approaches to utilising the fruit’s potential. The workshop also spotlighted the jackfruit tree’s versatility. Beyond its fruit, the leaves, bark, inflorescence, seeds, and latex are widely used in traditional medicine, while its wood is valued for various applications.

As a nutrient-dense fruit, jackfruit is rich in carbohydrates, proteins, potassium, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, B, and C. In times of food scarcity, its high carbohydrate content makes it an essential supplement to staple diets in some regions. The starchy and fibrous nature of its flesh also makes it a significant source of dietary fiber. The mission reflects Odisha’s intent to tap into the growing demand for jackfruit products both domestically and internationally. By fostering value addition and market connectivity, the initiative seeks to empower farmers, enhance income generation, and position Odisha as a major player in India’s jackfruit industry. The workshop’s success marks a step forward in achieving these goals, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and rural development. This initiative not only leverages the nutritional and economic potential of jackfruit but also strengthens the state’s agricultural ecosystem for long-term benefits.