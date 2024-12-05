RAJESH MOHANTY, OP

Rourkela: As part of a broader initiative to enhance public safety, Rourkela police have started employing a unique British-era approach to trace absconders who have ignored multiple court summonses. Along with public announcements, police are beating drums, called ‘dhol’ in the local parlance, and other instruments in front of the absconders’ houses.

Rourkela Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani explained that the campaign aims to send a clear message to those evading legal responsibility. “This initiative will continue until the end of the year. We have 291 cases where individuals have failed to appear in court despite repeated reminders,” Wadhwani said. He emphasised that this approach was not a new one, adding that the first phase involves announcing the absconder’s name outside their residence and pasting a notice on the property. Wadhwani outlined the next steps, saying, “In the next phase, we will seek court orders to seize the absconders’ properties. No one will be spared. The law must be enforced.” The initiative has been well received by the Steel City denizens.

A local woman at Udit Nagar’s Fitness Park expressed her support, saying it is “reassuring to see the police taking action”. The police have issued notices for 16 absconders in various cases. These notices were issued by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Rural Court and the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Rourkela. Authorities are hopeful the strategy will deter absconders and help maintain public order.