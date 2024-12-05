Sambalpur: Hard on the heels of the death of three elephants due to electrocution, the Sambalpur Forest Department has launched efforts to curb pachyderm fatalities amid frequent man-animal conflicts. The escalating conflict between humans and elephants has become a pressing concern for the Forest Department. During harvest season, elephants often stray into villages causing crop damage. This has led villagers to adopt unethical practices to protect their crops without thinking on its repercussions, ultimately resulting in elephant fatalities. The ongoing lack of effective solutions has prolonged the human-elephant conflict, especially in the Sambalpur division. A recent tragedy, where three elephants died after coming in contact with high-power electric live wires near Buromal under Naktideula forest range, has prompted Forest officials to strengthen patrolling and make it widespread to curb such incidents from recurring. Sambalpur Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), T. Ashok Kumar, stated that the patrol teams in forested areas have been augmented and additional patrolling measures have been taken up in regions with significant elephant movement.

Around 120 Forest personnel have been assigned to patrol various locations. In high-risk areas for elephants, particularly in the Redhakhole Forest Division, 124 sensitive villages (hotspots) have been identified. Forest officials, in collaboration with Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) personnel, are conducting regular inspections to check for illegal power connections and unauthorised electrical setups such as hooking.

To enhance awareness and vigilance, 400 community members, known as ‘Gajasathis’, have been engaged in the hotspots. They are tasked with monitoring elephant activity, safeguarding paddy fields, and sharing critical information regarding illegal electrical connections and elephant-related risks. This multi-pronged approach aims to reduce human-elephant conflict and ensure the safety of local communities and wildlife in the region.

Regular awareness campaigns are being conducted through public address system to educate people about the consequences of illegal electricity connections, the penalties associated with such actions, and the government schemes available to compensate for crop damage caused by wildlife. Additionally, residents are urged not to panic upon spotting elephants near villages or paddy fields. Instead, they are advised to immediately inform Forest officials or trained elephant response teams like ‘Gajasathis’.

The Forest department is also involving local villagers to take responsibility and collaborate in efforts to ensure the safety of elephants and other wild animals. According to available data, the Sambalpur Forest Circle recorded seven elephant deaths in the past year, including three each in Sambalpur and Redhakhole Forest Divisions and one in Bargarh Forest Division. Tragically, human fatalities have also occurred, with 10 deaths caused by elephant attacks under six forest divisions.

Of these, five were reported in Sambalpur Forest Division, four in Bargarh, and one in Bamra. All bereaved families have received government compensation of Rs 6 lakh each, as confirmed by the RCCF. These measures aim to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and foster harmony between local communities and wildlife.