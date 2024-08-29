Dhenkanal: Even as trains running at a high speed in elephant corridors are proving to be a menace to the jumbo population, the state Forest department is taking a slew of measures, including the use of speed guns, to curb elephant deaths on railway tracks in this district, according to a report. Sources said Forest Department personnel are using speed testing guns or speed guns to measure the speed of express, passenger as well as freight trains passing through elephant corridors in this district. These guns measure the speed of express trains and goods trains and alert the Forest personnel to take preventive measures to save the mammals. Speed guns are being used in elephant-infested areas under Sadar forest range like Sadashivpur railway station, Hindol Road railway station, Meramundali railway station, its adjoining areas and the railway level crossings.

Forest personnel trained for the purpose stand by the railway tracks pointing the guns towards the moving trains, facing the same direction. This helps in measuring the speed of the train and taking preventive steps against any casualties. Elephants, in herds, frequently cross the railway tracks under Sadar forest range during day and night. However, trains moving at great speed result in the death of the trunked animals on the railway tracks. Reports said three elephants were run over by speeding trains during the last five years. However, use of speed guns has resulted in a change in the situation as the speed of the trains has been brought under control. Trains are often seen stopping on the railway tracks and waiting till the herd crosses the track. The Forest department serves a caution notice to the railway department every evening urging them to slow down the speed of the trains moving on the railway tracks in elephant corridors. The speed of the trains is kept within 30-50 km per hour. In case of any aberration, the matter is taken up in a coordination committee meeting with the railway department.

When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sumit Kumar Kar of Dhenkanal Wildlife Division said that the speed guns have been used during the movement of elephants by the rail tracks for the last few days. This helps the forest personnel to send a caution notice to the railway department urging them to slow down the speed of the trains, he said. However, if the train moves more than the prescribed speed limit, then the matter is taken up with the railway authorities during the coordination committee meeting of the two departments, the DFO added.