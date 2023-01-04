Rajnagar: Gahirmatha in Bhitarkanika sanctuary is famous as the breeding ground of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. The Odisha High Court had earlier ordered for protection of Gahirmatha with the use of drone cameras. Officials of the Forest department said Tuesday that they have initiated the process to follow the high court order. Drone cameras will be used for the protection of animals, maintaining a strict vigil over mangroves, and also to prevent soil erosion in and around Gahirmatha, they informed. Gahirmatha is a prohibited 20-km area along the coast.

Every year, lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles migrate from far-off places to lay eggs there. However, at times fishing trawlers stray into the prohibited area thereby disturbing the natural surroundings which affect the mating of the turtles. Officials said that the drone cameras will help in preventing the entry of boats and trawlers in Gahirmatha. They added that the use of drones has been initiated with the help of locals. It has been alleged that poachers frequently enter the forest and kill deer, boars, and other wild animals for their skin and horns.

Officials are hoping that the drone cameras will keep poachers in check. They added that with the help of drones, the emission of toxic water from illegal prawn breeding centres will be prevented. “Bhitarkanika is our national property. Protecting its bio-diversity, swamp, flora and fauna are very essential. Drone cameras will come in handy in identifying the prawn centres causing harm to the bio-diversity. We will fully implement the high court order as soon as possible,” said Rajnagar tehsildar Ashwni Kumar Bhuyan.