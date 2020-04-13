Cuttack: With the novel coronavirus disease spreading its tentacles across the globe, the whole world has come to a standstill.

Almost every country has imposed some form of curfew or lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

As the streets lie empty and desolate and not a soul in sight, cities across the globe evoke a sense of post-apocalyptic doom and gloom yet inspire a surreal kind of beauty.

Recently, drone footage of Cuttack, in all its naked glory, went viral over the internet, piquing everyone’s interest. The once busy roads and motorways now wear a deserted look and the normally jam-packed shopping areas like Buxi Bazaar appear empty versions of their former selves.

Watch the video here:

The brain behind the video is that of city based cinematographer and video creator Avinash Mohanty. The Stewart School alumnus is also a cinematography graduate from Whistling Woods International in Mumbai.

“The entire video was shot using a drone. As everyone is confined to their homes, I had to cover as many places as I possibly could because this is a once in a lifetime period,” said Mohanty.

“The places I managed to cover were Meria Bazaar, Buxi Bazaar, Mission Road, the Barabati Stadium area and Mangalabag,” he said. “The entire video was shot from the terrace of my Kesharpur residence.”

“It was difficult to shoot this footage as I faced a lot of signal malfunction issues due to the presence of so many telecom towers around the city,” Mohanty added.

The lockdown that was initially scheduled to end April 14 was extended till April 30 owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases both across the state and country.

PNN